Restrictions lifted in all 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir

Restrictions have been eased in all 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir where the situation was critical after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

As reported by DD News, the government eased day-time restrictions from all districts on Saturday morning.

Day time restrictions have been relaxed from all 105 police station jurisdictions in Kashmir. It has been done after improvement in the situation: Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu and Kashmir told news agency ANI.

The government has made efforts to slowly ease restrictions imposed on August 5, ahead of Parliament scrapping Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Parts of Jammu and Ladakh have remained free of any restrictions for a long time now. The violence-prone areas of Kashmir valley were however under restrictions which were lifted this morning, reported DD.

The government asked the local establishments to open schools in the valley in their bid to slowly bring the valley into the mainstream.

The shops and establishments have been largely shut down in the Valley. The people have not opened their businesses in most areas since.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it time and again that the steps taken by the government in Jammu and Kashmir are for the development of the state, for equal rights for women and to fight terrorism and separatism.

