Dune 3 final trailer out: Timothee Chalamet's Paul faces new threat, Robert Pattinson joins as Scytale

The final trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three is out, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of Paul Atreides' story. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Robert Pattinson, the upcoming film promises political conspiracies, power struggles and a new threat to Paul's reign.

Dune Part 3 final trailer is out now

The 2-minute and 40-second-long trailer opens with a changed Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) using the Voice on his legal wife, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), to extract information from her. During their conversation, Irulan reveals that an active assassination attempt is being planned against him. The film's plot also involves Chani (Zendaya), Paul's former partner.

Released on October 27, the final trailer also offers a glimpse into the bond between Jason Momoa's Hayt and Anya Taylor-Joy's Alia Atreides.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "Do not fear the end. Dune: Part Three only in theaters and IMAX December 18." Watch the trailer below:

How the internet reacted

Following the trailer's release, fans of the Dune franchise took to social media to share their excitement about the trilogy's final instalment. One YouTube user commented, "Finishing a trilogy of this scale in just five years is genuinely unreal." Another user compared the Dune trilogy to The Lord of the Rings, writing, "It's official. This trilogy is this generation's Lord of the Rings."

Within hours of its release, the trailer garnered over 5 million views on YouTube.

When is Dune Part 3 releasing?

The final part in Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise, Dune Part 3, is slated to hit worldwide theatres on December 18, in IMAX formats. The Hollywood film will clash with Marvel's highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.

Dune Part 3: All about the cast

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film marks the next chapter in the filmmaker's Dune trilogy. Apart from Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Jason Momoa, the film also features Ida Brooke, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, Oscar winner Javier Bardem, Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, in key roles. Notably, Pattinson joins the franchise as Scytale.

Dune Part 3: Production details

Denis Villeneuve directs Dune: Part Three from a screenplay co-written with Brian K Vaughan, based on the novels by Frank Herbert. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Joe Caracciolo, with Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J Anderson, Richard P Rubinstein, John Harrison and Jessica Derhammer serving as executive producers.

The crew includes cinematographer Linus Sandgren, production designer Patrice Vermette, editor Joe Walker, costume designer Jacqueline West, casting director Francine Maisler and composer Hans Zimmer.

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