4,000 shelters set up, emergency forces on standby: How Odisha, Andhra brace for cyclone Arnab | 10 points

Bhubaneswar:

As cyclonic storm Arnab is all set to make landfall on Wednesday between 2 am and 4 am, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have set up nearly 4,000 cyclone shelters, evacuated thousands of people to safer locations, and put disaster management personnel on standby.

Check top 10 developments on cyclone Arnab:

The Indian Railways cancelled at least 50 trains in the region as a precaution, while traffic restrictions were imposed on many coastal roads in the region. While the South Coast Railway has cancelled 24 trains scheduled for Wednesday, the East Coast Railway has cancelled 22 trains. So far, the South Eastern Railway has cancelled four trains, officials said. Two IndiGo flights connecting Vijayawada with Chennai and Bengaluru were also cancelled during the day. At least 21 flights were cancelled at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports on Tuesday, affecting services to Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa. For Wednesday, 15 flights at Vijayawada airport have been cancelled, an official said. According to the latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm was about 140 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 170 km south of Visakhapatnam at 2.30 pm. It is moving at 18 kmph and likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by Wednesday. The Andhra Pradesh government has set up 2,131 cyclone shelters across the state's 20 districts, kept 1,087 medical teams on standby in areas likely to be affected by the storm, and readied 8,281 emergency beds and 1,274 ambulances, officials said. The Indian Railways have placed around 600 km of tracks under close surveillance ahead of the cyclone's expected landfall, with safety protocols and rapid restoration measures in place, officials said. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha set up nearly 4,000 cyclone shelters and moved thousands of people to safety while the railways cancelled at least 50 trains in the region ahead of the "very severe" cyclonic storm Arnab's landfall near Visakhapatnam early on Wednesday. Besides moving people away from vulnerable areas, the government has also shifted 1,351 pregnant women to hospitals, they said, adding that two months' worth of essential commodities have been stocked at 14,686 ration shops, and cyclone alerts were being sent to the mobile phones of 2.70 crore people. Odisha, where heavy rains have already started, has closed schools in 16 of the state's 30 districts. Out of its target of shifting 48,000 people to cyclone shelters, more than 30,000 have already been moved there, a revenue department official said. Entry to sea beaches has been banned. The state's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said 135 permanent cyclone shelters and around 1,600 temporary shelters had been prepared to accommodate people from vulnerable areas. The state government has deployed 294 rescue teams -- nine from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 60 from the SDRF and 225 Fire Services teams, officials said. School closures have been announced in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as authorities are preparing for its expected landfall on October 28. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the system will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam around the forenoon of October 28.

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Cyclone Arnab likely to make landfall between 2 am and 4 am on Wednesday in Andhra