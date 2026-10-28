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Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm stationary after landfall, heavy rains batter Andhra, Odisha coasts

Reported ByT Raghavan  Written ByIndia TV News Desk  
Updated:

The cyclone has further entered the land and the landfall process is expected to continue for the next three hours, it said. "The centre of very severe cyclonic storm Arnab remains very close to the Andhra Pradesh coastline, and the landfall process is continuing," the Met department said.

Cyclone Arnab impact: Heavy rains witnessed in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha.
Cyclone Arnab impact: Heavy rains witnessed in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha. Image Source : Reporter
Amaravati:

Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab has begun making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said with the storm's centre remaining very close to the coastline. The northern spiral band of the cyclone has further entered the land and the landfall process is expected to continue for the next three hours, it said. "The centre of very severe cyclonic storm Arnab remains very close to the Andhra Pradesh coastline, and the landfall process is continuing," the Met department said in an official press release.

Due to the cyclone, coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds with maximum speeds of up to 135 kmph. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up preparations for the approaching cyclone, setting up nearly 4,000 cyclone shelters and moving thousands of people from vulnerable areas to safer locations. Both states have placed disaster management personnel on standby and imposed traffic restrictions on several roads as they prepare for the storm's expected landfall.

The Andhra Pradesh government has established 2,131 cyclone shelters across 20 districts and kept 1,087 medical teams on standby in areas likely to be affected. It has also arranged 8,281 emergency beds and 1,274 ambulances, officials said. 

Live updates :Cyclone Arnab Landfall Updates

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  • 10:21 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Cyclone Arnab Update: Here's what Visakhapatnam MD says

    On cyclonic storm Arnab landfall, Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department Director PVN Murthy said, "The very severe cyclonic storm Arnab currently lies over the coast between Narsapur and Yanam. It is currently moving very slowly, with a speed of three kilometers per hour. After the landfall, the center has already touched the coast, it will take the next one to two hours, or two to three hours, to complete the total landfall process. After landfall, the cyclone is expected to move in a north-north-westward direction. Because of this system, at the time of landfall, as we expected, we are currently experiencing winds of 125 to 135 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, and these winds will gradually decrease after landfall. The current intensity of rainfall will continue until this evening; from today evening onwards, the rainfall intensity will slowly reduce, and at the same time, the wind intensity will also gradually reduce..." 

    -With ANI Inputs 

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Cyclone Arnab impact: Latest visuals

    NDRF Commander Eswar Rao Gade said, "Following the storm that struck last night, a large banyan tree has fallen; we are here to clear it. Wind speeds exceeded 100 km/h, causing many trees to fall. Several houses, this one and three others, have been affected, and the NDRF team is currently working to clear the debris. Our team consists of 30 personnel. No, there are no casualties; everyone is safe. The residents were rescued beforehand. We are now in the process of clearing the tree from the house."

    -With ANI Inputs 

     

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ remains nearly stationary off Andhra Pradesh coast

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that very severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ (pronounced Ornab), over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast, remained nearly stationary over the past three hours. At 5:30 am IST on October 28, 2026, the storm was centred near latitude 16.4°N and longitude 82.0°E.

    The cyclone was located approximately 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam, 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada, 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam and 170 km east-northeast of Bapatla.

    According to the IMD, the storm was very likely to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to the south of Yanam, within the next two hours. It was expected to maintain maximum sustained wind speeds of 115–125 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 140 kmph.

    The IMD further stated that the cyclone continued to interact with the land surface, with the cloud-wall region in its northern sector extending further inland. As the storm’s centre was very close to the coastline, the landfall process was expected to continue for the next two hours.

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Cyclone Arnab update: Here's what IMD Senior Scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi says

    On the landfall trajectory of Cyclone Arnab, IMD Senior Scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi said, "...The storm center currently holds wind speeds of 120 to 130 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph. This wind intensity will persist for the next 2 to 3 hours before gradually weakening. The landfall process is presently underway and will continue over the next two to three hours. The exact landfall point is located between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, just south of Yanam. The system is expected to move slowly towards the northwest initially and then take a north-northwestward path. As the cyclone progresses inland over the next few hours, it will move towards Chhattisgarh and approach the Odisha region, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. Under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in southern Odisha districts—specifically Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri—with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall across these areas..."

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Four persons rescued at Bombay Katta, Kakinada

    Following information received about four persons stranded in floodwater at Bombay Katta due to heavy rainfall and seawater ingress caused by Cyclone Arnab, the Kakinada Port Police promptly responded under the directions of Kakinada District SP Sri G. Bindu Madhav, IPS, and under the supervision of Port Inspector Sri P. Sunil Kumar.

    The police safely rescued the following four persons:

    * Chintala Durgaprasad — Velampeta, Nadakuduru
    * Bommidi Anand Kumar — Korangi Village, Tallarevu Mandal
    * Sureddi Nagaraju — Turangi, Kakinada Rural Mandal
    * Kothapalli Ganga Appalaraju — Dairy Farm Centre, Kakinada.  

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Cyclone Arnab impact in Andhra Pradesh: Check latest visuals

    Several trees uprooted and fallen across the Korangi area of Kakinada district due to strong winds triggered by Cyclone Arnab.

    -With ANI Inputs. 

     

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Trains cancelled due to cyclone Arnab

    South Coast Railway has cancelled train due to cyclone Arnab. The list includes trains operating between stations such as Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Bhimavaram, Nidadavolu, Narasapur, Guntur, Tenali, Visakhapatnam and other destinations. The affected services include trains operating on routes connecting Vijayawada with Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Narasapur and other stations. Services between Visakhapatnam and nearby destinations also feature in the bulletin. 

  • 7:05 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Cyclone Arnab impact

    Due to the impact of Cyclone Arnab, several trees have fallen on the main road from Gollapalem towards Draksharamam, causing traffic disruptions. A private travel bus also got stuck off the roadside and was obstructing traffic; it has been cleared. Several more trees have fallen ahead, and we are clearing them one by one to proceed further.

    — SI, Gollapalem Police Station 

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    School holiday declared in Andhra and Odisha

    Due to Cyclone Arnab,  school closures have been announced in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as authorities are preparing for its expected landfall on October 28. The cyclone is expected to bring strong winds and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in affected areas.

    Schools are closed in 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh as a precaution ahead of the cyclone. The districts where the schools have been closed include East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Anakapalli and Polavaram.  

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Cyclone Arnab Update: Here's what IMD said

    IMD DG Mrutunjay Mohapatra said, "The wind speed of the cyclone will continue at the speed of 125 kmph to 135 kmph gusting 150 kmph for next four hours. The tip of the system has already entered the land mass and the entire process will take around four hours. Under its influence, heavy rainfall and strong winds continue in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and parts of southern Odisha." 

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Cyclone Arnab Effect: Visuals from Andhra Pradesh

    Tree uprooted near the AU College of Engineering for Women due to strong winds prevailing under the influence of the cyclone. Centre of the severe cyclonic storm is very close to the coast line and the landfall process will continue during next few hours. 

    -With ANI Inputs  

     

  • 6:50 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Cyclone Arnab begins landfall: Visuals from Odisha

    Morning visuals from Gopalpur Beach in Ganjam show rough seas, strong winds, and heavy rainfall as Cyclone Arnab continues to intensify. Centre of the severe cyclonic storm is very close to the coast line and the landfall process will continue during next few hours, as reported by news agency ANI. 

     

     

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, other districts due to cyclone

    Due to cyclone,  heavy rain struck several places in the Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Konaseema districts. Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema and West Godavari districts reported heavy rainfall and strong winds in their respective districts. Officials also reported that trees had fallen at some places due to the impact of the cyclone.

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Cyclone Arnab begins landfall along Andhra coast

    Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab has started landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said with the storm's centre remaining very close to the coastline. The cyclone was located over the west central Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, near latitude 16.
    4 degrees north and longitude 82.
    0 degrees east, about 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam, 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada and 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam.

    -With PTI Inputs 
     

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