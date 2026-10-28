Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm stationary after landfall, heavy rains batter Andhra, Odisha coasts

Amaravati:

Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab has begun making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said with the storm's centre remaining very close to the coastline. The northern spiral band of the cyclone has further entered the land and the landfall process is expected to continue for the next three hours, it said. "The centre of very severe cyclonic storm Arnab remains very close to the Andhra Pradesh coastline, and the landfall process is continuing," the Met department said in an official press release.

Due to the cyclone, coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds with maximum speeds of up to 135 kmph. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up preparations for the approaching cyclone, setting up nearly 4,000 cyclone shelters and moving thousands of people from vulnerable areas to safer locations. Both states have placed disaster management personnel on standby and imposed traffic restrictions on several roads as they prepare for the storm's expected landfall.

The Andhra Pradesh government has established 2,131 cyclone shelters across 20 districts and kept 1,087 medical teams on standby in areas likely to be affected. It has also arranged 8,281 emergency beds and 1,274 ambulances, officials said.