Kashmir: Restrictions in 11 more police stations eased, 29 more landline connections restored

Kashmir: Restrictions in 11 more police stations eased

The central government on Saturday eased the restrictions in 11 more police stations areas. This comes a day after strict curbs on the movement of people were imposed in view of Friday congregational prayers.

Besides that, 29 more landlines, telephone exchanges are made functional in addition to 47 already operational.

With this, 82 out of 105 police stations are functioning without any restrictions.

It is to be noted that the Army chief General Bipin Rawat is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the operational preparedness of the formations deployed along the Line of Control.

However, normal life remained affected across the valley for the 27th consecutive day on Saturday.

The markets continued to remain shut, while public transport was off the roads, the officials said, adding schools also remained closed.

The officials said landline telephone services have been restored in most places across the valley in view of the improving situation, though the services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.

The mobile services and internet, including BSNL's Broadband and private leased-line internet, remained snapped since 5 August after the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganised the state into two Union territories.

