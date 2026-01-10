Neeraj Chopra parts ways with coach Jan Zelezny, know what happened Neeraj Chopra and coach Jan Zelezny have mutually ended their one-season partnership. Despite mixed results, the stint included Chopra’s first 90m throw. Chopra will now guide his own training ahead of the 2027 World Championship and 2028 Olympics.

New Delhi:

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has brought an end to his short but high-profile coaching association with Czech legend Jan Zelezny, concluding a partnership that lasted just one competitive season. The decision was confirmed through a joint statement issued by both athlete and coach, underlining mutual respect rather than disappointment or discord.

The collaboration carried enormous symbolic weight. Zelezny, widely regarded as the greatest javelin thrower in history, had long been a sporting idol for Chopra. Their coming together raised expectations across the athletics world, particularly as Chopra was entering a phase of his career focused on pushing technical and performance boundaries.

Notably, the partnership delivered an immediate landmark moment. In their first competition together at the Doha Diamond League, Chopra crossed the 90-metre barrier for the first time in his career. However, the season that followed proved uneven, culminating in an eighth-place finish at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in 2025. That result ended Chopra’s seven-year streak of winning medals at major international events.

Chopra and Zelenzy offer explanations after split

Despite the mixed competitive outcomes, Chopra emphasised the lasting value of the experience, particularly from a learning perspective. He mentioned learning new techniques and also called Jan one of the best human beings he has met.

“Working with Jan opened my eyes to so many new ideas. The way he thinks about technique, rhythm and movement is incredible, and I learnt a lot from every single session we had together. What I'm most proud about is the friendship I've built with someone who has been my idol all my life. Jan is not only the best javelin thrower of all time, but also one of the best human beings I have ever met,” Chopra said in the release.

Zelezny, too, highlighted the positives, noting both performance achievements and the relationship beyond competition.

“Working with an athlete like Neeraj was a great experience. I’m glad we met and were able to work together, and that I helped him break the 90-metre barrier for the first time. Apart from the World Championships, he finished, at worst, second, and that is not a bad record. Unfortunately, the back injury 12 days before Tokyo significantly affected his chances. He has huge potential for the coming years. Our relationship is very positive on the human side as well, and we will continue to stay in touch. We will definitely meet at some training camp or, for example, on holiday with our families in Europe or India,” Zelezny explained.

Looking ahead, Chopra will not immediately appoint a new coach. Instead, he plans to steer his own training direction, drawing on lessons learned from the elite mentors he has worked with. His focus is firmly on long-term goals, including the World Championships in 2027 and the Olympic Games in 2028.