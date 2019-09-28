Image Source : AP Those who thrive on conflict never venture into ray of peace; India gives befitting reply to Pakistan at UNGA

After Imran Khan's 50-minute long speech at the UNGA on Friday night, India has used its right to reply. First Secretary MEA, Vidisha Maitra gave a befitting reply to Pakistan Prime Minister on Saturday morning.

In her reply at the UNGA, the Indian representative said that Imran's constant threat of nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship, not statesmanship and said that the world will hold him to the promise which he made of inviting UN observers in Pakistan.

"PM Imran Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship, not statesmanship. Now that PM Imran Khan has invited UN observers to Pakistan to verify that there are no militant organisations in Pakistan the world will hold him to that promise," she said.

Imran Khan had in his speech at the UNGA said that he would welcome a UN delegation to come to Pakistan and look for themselves about the terror camps that operate from Pakistan.

The First Secretary asked some critical questions of Pakistan

Can Pakistan deny that it is home to 130 UN-designated terrorists and home to 25 UN banned entities? Will Pakistan deny that it provides safe havens to UN-designated terrorists? Will Pakistan deny that the FATF has put Pakistan on notice for funding terrorist organisations? Pakistan's premier bank 'Habib' had to shut shop in New York because it was funding terror activities? Will Imran Khan deny that he was a vocal defender of Osama Bin Laden?

The Indian representative also reminded Pakistan of 1971 and the genocide carried out by the Pakistan army in Bangladesh.

"Pogroms, PM Imran Khan Niazi, are not a phenomenon of today’s vibrant democracies. We would request you to refresh your rather sketchy understanding of history. Do not forget the gruesome genocide perpetrated by Pakistan against its people in 1971," said Maitra.

She also went on to say that Pakistan's minority community has shrunk in size from 23 per cent in 1947 to 3 per cent today. "This a country that has shrunk the size of its minority community from 23% in 1947 to 3% today and has subjected Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyas, Hindus, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Balochis to draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuse and forced conversions."

India reminded Pakistan that Indian citizens do not need anyone to speak for them.

"Citizens of India do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf, least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate," Vidhisha Maitra continued.

"Those who thrive on conflict never venture into a ray of peace," Maitra signed off with.

On Friday night, Imran Khan gave a 50-minute long speech filled with its regular anti-India rhetoric and hatred. India had reserved its right to reply to Pakistan's speech which they did Saturday morning.

Also Read | PM concludes US visit, thanks Americans for exceptional hospitality

Also Read | At UNGA, PM Modi asks nations to stand united against terrorism