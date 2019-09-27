Imran Khan warns of nuclear war over Kashmir during his UNGA speech

Image Source : AP Pakistan PM Imran Khan during his speech at the UNGA

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened India of nuclear war during his speech in 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday. He rhetorically asked about "choice" he would have if two nuclear-armed countries of India and Pakistan waged war against each other. This is not the first time Imran Khan has made nuclear threat. Friday's threat is largely being seen as Imran Khan's attempt to mount more international pressure on India.

Imran Khan raked up Kashmir issue at United Nations yet again. Pakistan has been trying to dig up the issue of Jammu & Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370 at various international forums. Pakistan has had failed to do so repeatedly as it did not get support from the international community. World powers like Russia and the US have been maintaining that the issue of Article 370 is an internal matter of India. Contrast this with PM Narendra Modi. He is fresh from 'Howdy, Modi!' event in which he was showered in praise by none other than US President Donald Trump himself.

Prior to Imran Khan's speech. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the UNGA session. He underlined the need to tackle terrorism and appealed the international community to stand united against the scourge of terrorism.

