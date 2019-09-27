Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. He touched issues such as development, security, counter-terrorism and climate change. Ahead of his UNGA address, PM Modi held a number of bilateral meetings with top world leaders like US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of his UN address.
PM Modi UNGA Speech: Top quotes
- We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for any one country, but for all countries and of mankind as a whole. So for the sake of humanity, all the world has to unite against terror, says PM Modi
- While I was coming here, I read on the walls of the United Nations "No more single use plastic". I am delighted to inform you that we are running a big campaign in India to free the country of single use plastic, says PM Modi
- 15 crore households will be catered with clean water in inaccessible areas, says PM Modi
- We will rid India of TB by 2025, says PM Modi
- India is running the biggest health scheme, says PM Modi
-
India has contributed very little to global warming but is at forefront to tackle the issue, says PM Modi
-
Development by way of public particiption is a principle we hold dear
-
Digital biometric identification program is a beacon of hope
-
When a developing nation successfully carries out the biggest cleanliness drive of the world and provides more than 11 crore toilets to its people just within 5 years, that system gives a message of inspiration to the entire world.