PM Modi UNGA Speech: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. He touched issues such as development, security, counter terrorism and climate change. Ahead of his UNGA address, PM Modi held a number of bilateral meetings with top world leaders like US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of his UN address.

September 27, 2019
PM Modi UNGA Speech: Top quotes

PM Modi UNGA Speech: Top quotes

  1. We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for any one country, but for all countries and of mankind as a whole. So for the sake of humanity, all the world has to unite against terror, says PM Modi
  2. While I was coming here, I read on the walls of the United Nations "No more single use plastic". I am delighted to inform you that we are running a big campaign in India to free the country of single use plastic, says PM Modi
  3. 15 crore households will be catered with clean water in inaccessible areas, says PM Modi
  4. We will rid India of TB by 2025, says PM Modi
  5. India is running the biggest health scheme, says PM Modi

  6. India has contributed very little to global warming but is at forefront to tackle the issue, says  PM Modi

  7. Development by way of public particiption is a principle we hold dear

  8. Digital biometric identification program is a beacon of hope

  9. When a developing nation successfully carries out the biggest cleanliness drive of the world and provides more than 11 crore toilets to its people just within 5 years, that system gives a message of inspiration to the entire world.

