PM Modi at UNGA: Prime Minister to face-off against Imran Khan today | LIVE Updates

  PM Modi at UNGA: Prime Minister to face-off against Imran Khan today
PM Modi at UNGA: Prime Minister to face-off against Imran Khan today

PM Modi UNGA Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to face-off against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as he gets ready to address 74th session of United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York. Imran Khan is expected to rake up Jammu and Kashmir issue yet again. Pakistan has been trying to dig up the issue of Jammu & Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2019 16:22 IST



Modi UNGA speech: PM Modi, Imran Khan UNGA United Nations speech

PM Modi UNGA Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to face-off against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as he gets ready to address 74th session of United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York. Imran Khan is expected to rake Jammu and Kashmir issue yet again. Pakistan has been trying to rake up the issue of Jammu & Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370 at various international forums. Pakistan has had failed to do so repeatedly as it did not get support from the international community. World powers like Russia and the US have been maintaining that the issue of Article 370 is an internal matter of India. Contrast this with PM Narendra Modi. He is fresh from 'Howdy, Modi!' event in which he was showered in praise by none other than US President Donald Trump himself.

India TV brings you LIVE updates on PM Narendra Modi's speech at UNGA.

 

