Yash's wife Radhika Pandit poses with 'Ravana' a day after Ramayana trailer release

New Delhi:

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer has been creating a buzz online ever since its release. Fans and celebrities have been praising Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Now, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit has joined the ongoing buzz in her own adorable way.

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit poses with 'Ravana'

Taking to Instagram, she shared a cute picture of herself posing with a sculpture of Ravana, a day after the trailer was unveiled. Keeping the caption short and playful, she wrote, "If you know, you know."

The trailer of Ramayana offers glimpses of Lord Rama's journey, starting from his training years and marriage to Maa Sita to the trio of Rama, Lakshman and Sita embarking on their exile. It also features new characters, like Kaikeyi, Manthara, Shurpanakha, Vidyutjiva and others.

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Ramayana Part 1 trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor begins vanvas as Yash's Ravana rises to power in Lanka