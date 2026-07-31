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  4. Yash's wife Radhika Pandit poses with 'Ravana' a day after Ramayana trailer release

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit poses with 'Ravana' a day after Ramayana trailer release

Written By: Twinkle Gupta @Twinkklegupta
Published: ,Updated:

Kannada actor Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit, on Friday shared a playful picture with a Ravana effigy a day after the Ramayana trailer was released on July 30. Her caption left fans intrigued. Take a look at her Instagram post.

Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit, shared a picture with 'Ravana' a day after the release of the Ramayana Part 1 trailer.
Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit, shared a picture with 'Ravana' a day after the release of the Ramayana Part 1 trailer. Image Source : IG: Radhika Pandit
New Delhi:

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer has been creating a buzz online ever since its release. Fans and celebrities have been praising Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Now, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit has joined the ongoing buzz in her own adorable way.

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit poses with 'Ravana'

Taking to Instagram, she shared a cute picture of herself posing with a sculpture of Ravana, a day after the trailer was unveiled. Keeping the caption short and playful, she wrote, "If you know, you know."

 

The trailer of Ramayana offers glimpses of Lord Rama's journey, starting from his training years and marriage to Maa Sita to the trio of Rama, Lakshman and Sita embarking on their exile. It also features new characters, like Kaikeyi, Manthara, Shurpanakha, Vidyutjiva and others

Also Read: 

Ramayana Part 1 trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor begins vanvas as Yash's Ravana rises to power in Lanka

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Yash Ramayana Radhika Pandit
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