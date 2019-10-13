Kashmir, Ladakh not just piece of land for us: PM Modi

Hitting out at the opposition parties for objecting to the government's decision of abrogating Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were not just a piece of land, but "crown of India".

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming state polls, he said the opposition by some parties and leaders to decisions in India's interests was "unfortunate".

The opposition seems to be speaking on lines of the neighbouring country on Article 370, he said.

"I challenge the opposition to declare in their manifesto that they will bring back Article 370...Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are not just a piece of land for us, but crown of India," he said.

Modi said today, every world power is listening to India's voice.

"The josh of new India is not due to Modi, but your one vote," he told the gathering.

The prime minister said he has come to Maharashtra to seek people's support for re-electing Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister for a second term.

Also Read: Cops identify bag snatchers of PM Modi's niece

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir developments significant for Maharashtra: Amit Shah

Watch |