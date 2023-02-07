Karnataka: At least 137 students hospitalised after falling sick due to food poisoning in Mangaluru

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Karnataka: At least 137 students were hospitalised after falling sick due to food poisoning in Mangaluru

Karnataka food poisoning: As many as 137 nursing and paramedical students were admitted to hospitals after falling sick owing to food poisoning in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Monday night. According to police sources, students were staying at a private hostel and they complained of uneasiness after having dinner on February 6.

Meanwhile, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that students have been admitted to various hospitals in Mangaluru after they complained of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea. As per sources, water contamination is said to be the reason for food poisoning. They further added that e condition of some of the students is stated to be serious.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Food Poisoning: Know home remedies to fight the disease

Latest India News