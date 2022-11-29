Food Poisoning: Know home remedies to fight the disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know home remedies to fight food poisoning

Food poisoning is an illness caused by eating contaminated food. It's not usually serious and most people get better within a few days without treatment. The most common symptoms of food poisoning include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. It can also occur due to improper handling of food, especially poultry and meat, through which microorganisms enter our bodies. Contaminated water can also be one of the reasons for food poisoning.

Symptoms of Food Poisoning:

Some of the most commonly experienced symptoms by people suffering from food poisoning are:

Vomiting

Cramps in the stomach

Nausea

Stomach upset

Diarrhea

Fever

Home remedies for food poisoning

We can treat food poisoning from various ingredients and foods that are easily available in your kitchen and are economical too.

1. Oral Rehydration Solution:

As vomiting is one of the common symptoms experienced, rehydration becomes very important. Oral rehydration solution (ORS) can also be prepared at home by adding sugar, salt, to a bottle of clean drinking water as per WHO guidelines. This homemade electrolyte-rich solution should be sipped every few minutes and should be used up within a day. Adding a pinch of cinnamon to coconut water and consuming it is also helpful for vomiting.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar or ACV, as it is commonly called, is a vinegar made from apples. It is one of the best treatments to cure food poisoning due to its alkaline effect. The alkaline effect reduces the acidity in our stomach and hence, helps in relieving symptoms of food poisoning.

3. Ginger

Ginger plays an important role in reducing the symptoms of food poisoning. Due to its natural anti-inflammatory properties, ginger will soothe our stomach lining. It is recommended to boil a cup of water with about one spoonful of grated ginger in it. Add honey or sugar according to taste. Alternatively, one can also consume pieces of ginger directly.

4. Lemon

Lemon is considered the “king of remedies” as far as food poisoning is concerned. The strong anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial properties in lemons kill the bacteria causing food poisoning. Mix about one teaspoon of lemon juice with sugar and consume directly. One can also dilute it with lukewarm water.

5. Garlic

Garlic is famous for its antipyretic which prevents or reduces fever and cardiac properties. Due to its strong antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties, it relieves symptoms such as diarrhea and abdominal pain. Swallow one clove of garlic daily with a glass of water. Otherwise, prepare a mixture of garlic and soybean oil and massage it on your stomach after dinner.

6. Honey

Owing to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, honey is one of the most effective food poisoning remedies. Eat about one teaspoon of honey in its pure form three times a day. Else, you can also have it with tea or lemonade.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

