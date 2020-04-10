10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, tally raises above 200

Image Source : FILE 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally above 200

Karnataka on Friday reported 10 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking number of positive cases in the state to 207 which included 6 deaths and 34 discharges, the government said. Among 10 new cases, 9 are contacts of patients who have already tested positive- five from Mysuru, two each from Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru city; while one from Kalaburagi is with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and had come into contact with a negative case who returned from Delhi.

Out of these cases two are children, one is an 8-year-old boy from Mysuru and other a 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru Rural.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rised to 6,761 (including 6,039 active cases, 516 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 206 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. "In the last 48 hours, about 1,487 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country."

Punjab today became the second state, after Odisha, to extend the lockdown-curfew till April 30.

