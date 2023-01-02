Karnataka: Jilted lover attempts suicide after allegedly stabbing woman in Bengaluru college | Details

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESNETATIVE Both are said to be from a village in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district, police said.

Karnataka: A student attempted suicide on Monday after allegedly stabbing another BTech student multiple times at a private university around Bengaluru, police said. The accused had tried to stab himself.

The victim girl student identified as Laya Smitha, who was rushed to the hospital was declared brought dead, while the accused, identified as Pawan Kalyan, who has suffered injuries on the chest, is being treated at the hospital.

Police said that the cause of the murder appears to be an argument between the man and the woman on the issue of love. The incident occurred at the university, where the victim was studying, while the accused is said to be a BCA student from another college.

Both are said to be from a village in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district, police said, other students, who noticed the duo lying in a pool of blood, alerted the college authorities and security staff.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway. There was a sense of panic among the students of the college, where the incident happened.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Woman staying with live-in partner found dead in Rohini

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 civilians dead, 10 others injured in terror attack in Rajouri

Latest India News