Jammu and Kashmir: 3 dead, 10 injured in terror attack in Rajouri

At least 3 people were killed while 10 others were injured after two armed men opened fire in Rajouri's Dangri area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the upper Dangri village in three houses that were separated by around 50 metres from each other.

According to officials, Jammu and Kashmir police and the District Magistrate have reached the spot.

"Multiple bullet injuries found on the body of injured," Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri.

Earlier, two civilians had succumbed to their injuries and four others were reported injured.

Police said that a search operation has been launched.

