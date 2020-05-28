Image Source : PIXABAY Karnataka clarifies, says it has appealed for reduction of flights from 5 states, not a ban

Karnataka Government on Thursday clarified that it has not sought for imposing a ban on flights emanating from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan but has only requested Civil Aviation Ministry to reduce the number of flights in the state.

The Karnataka government issued clarification, after earlier reports said that the state has asked for a complete ban on flights from these five states.

The government stated, "it has appealed to the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps to lessen the air traffic to the State, with the sacred intention that there may not be adequate quarantine facilities, if there is huge turn out at a short span of time".

Karnataka has reported 2,418 Coronavirus cases so far. While 781 have recovered from the deadly virus, 47 lives have been claimed by COVID-19 in the state. Meanwhile, the state government has also mandated a 14-day quarantine period for those travelling to Karnataka through domestic flights to contain the spread of the virus.

The districts where the new cases were reported include Udupi accounting for 27, followed by Hassan 13, seven each from Bengaluru urban and Yadgir, six each from Chitradurga and Dakahina Kannada, three each from Kalaburagi and Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura 2, and one from Raichur.

