Karnataka BJP worker murder: Left-ruled Kerala safe haven for PFI-linked radical elements, says Union Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image.

Highlights The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader was running a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur

The Union Minister also said that the Kerala government must cooperate with it

Left-ruled Kerala safe haven for PFI-linked radical elements, union minister said

Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha worker murder: Karnataka Police on Thursday said they will hunt down Praveen Nettar's (32) killers who was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants on Tuesday night in Sullia Taluk, said Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader was running a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur.

The Union Minister also said that the Kerala government must cooperate with it.

"Left-ruled Kerala safe haven for PFI-linked radical elements who commit brazen killings in Karnataka," Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar added.

ALSO READ | Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru murder: Police arrest 2 youth

ALSO READ | Rashtrapatni remark: When Sonia Gandhi said 'don't talk to me' to Smriti Irani

Latest India News