Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi, expresses his desire to go to Rajya Sabha, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath during a public meeting. (File photo)

Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Friday and expressed his desire to go to Rajya Sabha, sources have said.

Congress has to get one Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh and according to the sources, Kamal Nath has asked for the same seat.

Kamal Nath already announced the candidature of his son Nakul Nath Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming general elections and he also desires to go to Rajya Sabha from the same seat.

Rajya Sabha Election 2024

Election for 56 seats in Rajya Sabha will be held on February 27, as the tenure of incumbents including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and BJP president JP Nadda will end in April.

The vacancies also include seats held by nine Union ministers including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The nomination process will begin on February 8 with the issuance of the notification. February 15 will be the last date for filing nominations while February 20 is the last date to withdraw candidature.

As per the established practice, while voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm, the counting will be held on the same day from 5 pm onwards.

