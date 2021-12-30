Kalicharan Maharaj arrested from Khajuraho over derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kalicharan Maharaj arrested from Khajuraho over remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho in the wee hours of Thursday. A police case was filed against Kalicharan Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, for using an expletive against Mahatma Gandhi. According to the details, Kalicharan will now be brought to Raipur.

Kalicharan had made the remark while hailing Gandhiji's assassin Nathuram Godse at a 'dharm sansad' in Raipur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh on December 26.

Awhad, who approached Naupada police station along with Thane NCP chief Anand Paranjpe, said he was pained by the word used for the Father of the Nation as well as Kalicharan not showing any remorse over it.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Naupada) SP Dhole was present at the police station when Awhad came with the NCP delegation, an official said.

The Naupada police station official said a case was registered under IPC sections 294, 295A, 298, 505(2) and 506(2) for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings as well as other offences.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Godse 'Mahatma' in real sense: Kalicharan Maharaj refuses to apologise over remarks against Gandhi

Latest India News