Nadda launches BJP's 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' wall writing programme, paints 'lotus' | VIDEO

2024 Lok Sabha polls: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday kickstarted the 'wall writing' programme as a part of the party's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with the aim of promoting the slogan 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' (Once Again, Modi Government).

'Wall Writing Abhiyan' from Delhi. The BJP leader could be seen painting the party's 'lotus' symbol on a wall along with the slogan 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' written below.

Speaking to media persons, the BJP chief said that the 'Wall Writing' program has started with the slogan of 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkaar' across the country. "The 'Wall Writing' campaign commenced today. We (BJP) will try for every party worker to join us and make this campaign a success. This is a humble appeal to Indian citizens that BJP wins under PM Modi's leadership again in 2024," said BJP chief.

Nadda said that the BJP will take the country forward with 'Sabka sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' for which a stable government is needed.

He further said that the people of the nation have showered their blessings on PM Modi earlier as well, and we got to see how the new milestones of development were achieved and how India established itself globally. "A stable government is needed to take all this forward. So we are appealing through this wall writing for the Modi government once again," said Nadda.

