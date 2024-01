Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati made a big announcement on Monday, saying her party will not enter into any alliance and contest the Lok Sabha elections alone. The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said this while addressing a press conference in Lucknow. "I want to make it clear that Bahujan Samaj Party will fight Lok Sabha elections alone, won't get into alliance with any party," she reiterated.