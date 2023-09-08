'It's great to be in India,' tweets US President Joe Biden as he lands in New Delhi for G20 Summit

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS United States President Joe Biden arrives in India for G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Hello, Delhi! It's great to be in India, tweeted US President Joe Biden as he arrived in India to attend the two-day G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Soon after landing in Delhi, President Biden headed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to hold a bilateral meeting.

In another tweet, the US President tweeted, "Great seeing you, Mr. Prime Minister. Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history."

In a joint statement issued on India-US ties after PM Modi-Biden meeting, it said, "Joe Biden welcomed the issuance of Letter of Request from India's defence ministry to procure 31 drones from US."

"PM Modi and President Biden reaffirmed commitment to deepen and diversify India-US major defence partnership," the statement said.

Both the leaders reiterated their support for building resilient global semiconductor supply chains, it added.

PM Modi, Joe Biden called on their governments to continue the work of transforming the Indo-US strategic partnership across all dimensions, the Joint statement reads.

PM Modi looked forward to welcoming President Biden to next Quad leaders' summit to be hosted by India in 2024, the statement further mentioned.

The Prime Minister and President Biden reaffirmed importance of Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

President Biden congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the scientists and engineers of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing at the south polar region of the Moon, as well as the successful launch of India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, the White House said.

"The leaders welcomed the completion of the Congressional Notification process on 29 August 2023 and the commencement of negotiations for a commercial agreement between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) to manufacture GE F-414 jet engines in India, and recommitted to work collaboratively and expeditiously to support the advancement of this unprecedented co-production and technology transfer proposal," White House said.

