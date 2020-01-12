JNU violence: Seven more students identified from viral photos and videos on social media

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Students and activists protest in support of JNU students in Mumbai

Amid the growing unrest over violent attacks in Jawaharlal University, seven more students on Sunday have been identified from the videos and photos that are viral on social media. Meanwhile, statements of the warden, thirteen security guards and five students recorded.

All the nine identified students have been issued a notice and asked to join investigation from Monday. After this, another 37 students who were were identified from Whatsapp group 'Unity against Left' will be called.

On Friday, Delhi police identified 37 students from the WhatsApp groups created in the lead-up to the January 5 violence at the JNU campus. As per sources, identified people do not belong to any left or right-wing organizations. Those identified are students who were in favour of the semester registration process and wanted to enroll themselves, the sources said.

A mob of masked men on January 5 stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods by hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

