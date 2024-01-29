Jharkhand: JMM workers stage protest in Ranchi against fresh ED summons to CM Hemant Soren

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The protest has been organised by the JMM workers in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers have organised a protest in Ranchi in response to the fresh summons issued to Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The demonstration reflects the discontent among JMM members regarding the ongoing legal developments involving the Chief Minister. The issue has sparked heightened tensions, as JMM workers voice their concerns through this public display of dissent in the capital city of Jharkhand. Meanwhile, the protest has signalled a politically charged atmosphere, shedding light on the evolving dynamics between the JMM and the central agency.

Jharkhand CM's unplanned visit to Delhi

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Soren went on an unplanned visit to Delhi after the ED issued a fresh summons, asking him to join the investigation in the case. "The visit was not planned. The sudden plan was made after the issuance of a fresh summons by the ED. He has his scheduled events lined up, including a programme in Chaibasa on January 29, in Palamu on January 30, and in Giridih on January 31", an official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Fresh summons to Soren

Earlier on Saturday, January 27, the ED issued fresh summons to Soren for questioning As per sources, the ED has asked Soren to be available for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning. The probe agency had issued Soren the ninth summons on January 13, asking him to be available for questioning between January 27 to 31, in the case.

Soren wrote to ED

Meanwhile, on January 20, the Enforcement Directorate arrived in Ranchi to question the Jharkhand Chief Minister in connection with the case. Earlier this month, Soren wrote to the federal agency stating that it could record his statement in the land scam case at his official residence on January 20. The ED had previously issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad, to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case.

Protest by JMM workers

On January 28, hundreds of JMM workers gathered in the Morabadi Grounds from Ranchi, Latehar, Gumla and Lohardaga and took out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan. The agitators alleged that a conspiracy was hatched by the BJP to destabilise a democratically elected government in the state and central agencies like ED and CBI were being misused for it.



