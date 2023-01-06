Jharkhand: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address public rally in Chaibasa today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address a public rally in Chaibasa on Jan 7

Amit Shah in Jharkhand: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday evening. He is slated to hold a core group meeting and a public rally in Chaibasa in the state's West Singhbhum district, on Saturday, January 7, morning. According to officials, security has been heightened in Chaibasa in view of the proposed visit of the Home minister.

State BJP president Deepak Prakash, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, who is also the leader of the BJP legislative party and Raghubar Das, Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu held meetings with BJP workers and leaders are expected to make Shah's programme a grand success.

Shah to address rally at Tata College

Speaking to the media, Prakash said that all arrangements for the rally have been made. "The Home will address the rally at Tata College, Chaibasa on Saturday," he added.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah inaugurates 120-foot-tall statue of polo player in Manipur | What's the significance

The proposed visit of Shah is said to be crucial in view of the 2024 parliamentary elections besides the 2024 assembly elections. The saffron party had lost the Singhbhum (ST) seat in the last parliamentary elections. Gita Koda, the Congress nominee and wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda, defeated sitting BJP candidate Laxman Gilua by 72,155 votes from the Singhbhum (ST) seat in the last Lok Sabha election.

It should be mentioned here that Shah is scheduled to fly to Chhattisgarh in the afternoon after addressing the rally in Chaibasa.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News