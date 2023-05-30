Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand: ED raids Congress leader Pradeep Yadav, aides at 12 locations

Twelve locations including four in Ranchi and eight in Deoghar and surrounding areas in Jharkhand were raided by several teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), including the residences of Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav of Poraiyahat.

The income tax department team carried out a search of Yadav's and his family's homes on November 4, 2022. According to a report from the income tax department, this raid has been launched.

In addition to Yadav's house, the ED has also raided the building contractor Shiv Kumar Yadav's house on Cheshire Home Road and Neeraj Singh's house on Ratu Road.

The investigation agency is probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

More details awaited...

