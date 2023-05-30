'We will throw our medals in river Ganga in Haridwar today,' say protesting wrestlers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers protest: The protesting wrestlers have given an ultimatum to the Centre over the inaction against WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. The protestors, including women wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and others, began their protest on April 23 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. They have been demanding WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on grounds of sexual harassment of female athletes, including a minor.

"We will throw our medals in river Ganga in Haridwar today at 6pm," the wrestlers said in a joint statement posted on Twitter by Bajrang Punia.

The protest turned ugly when Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sangeeta Phogat, all medal-winning wrestlers, were dragged and forced into buses by Delhi Police when they marched towards the new parliament building and tried to breach the barricades on Sunday.

