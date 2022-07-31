Sunday, July 31, 2022
     
Jharkhand Congress MLAs, caught with Rs 59 lakhs in Bengal, sent to 10-day police remand

Jharkhand: The three Congress MLAs – Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari – were arrested Sunday evening after overnight questioning. They were taken for medical examination before being produced in court.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Kolkata Published on: July 31, 2022 20:38 IST
Image Source : PTI Howrah: Huge amount of cash which was found in a vehicle in which three Jharkhand Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Viksal Kongadi, were traveling, at Ranihati in Howrah district, Saturday night, July 30, 2022

Jharkhand: A Howrah district court on Sunday ordered a 10-day police remand of the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs who were held with cash worth Rs 59 lakh yesterday in Bengal. +

The three Congress MLAs – Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari – were arrested Sunday evening after overnight questioning. They were taken for medical examination before being produced in court. 

"After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail plea, and our prayer for 10 days of police remand was considered. CID has taken over the probe," said Taragati Ghatak, Public Prosecutor.

The advocate on the MLAs' side said, "CID has put charges against them under the prevention of corruption act, we raised questions on the applicability of these charges,the court rejected the bail plea. They have been sent to 10 days of police remand. We did keep our arguments in court."

The Congress on Sunday suspended three Jharkhand MLAs, who were caught allegedly with a huge amount of cash in Howrah, and accused the BJP of attempting to topple its coalition government in the state.

Acting on a tip-off, the vehicle in which MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling was intercepted on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in the Panchla police station area.

