  4. Jharkhand Congress chief alleges 'conspiracy' to destabilize state govt after 3 MLAs held with cash in Howrah

Jharkhand Congress chief alleges 'conspiracy' to destabilize state govt after 3 MLAs held with cash in Howrah

Jharkhand news: The Congress leader referred to the Maharashtra political crisis that ended last month with the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government after a faction of Shiv Sena MLAs revolted against the party chief, and stayed in Assam's Guwahati.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Ranchi Published on: July 31, 2022 7:44 IST
Image Source : RAJESH THAKUR (TWITTER). Rajesh Thakur with CM Hemant Soren and Avinash Pande.

Highlights

  • 3 Congress MLAs from Jharkhand were nabbed with huge amount of cash in WB's Howrah on Saturday
  • State party chief Rajesh Thakur claimed that there is a conspiracy to destabilize the government
  • Congress leader referred to Maharashtra political crisis that ended last month with fall of govt

Jharkhand news updates: After three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand were nabbed with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday (July 30), state party chief Rajesh Thakur claimed that there is a conspiracy to destabilize the government.

The Congress leader referred to the Maharashtra political crisis that ended last month with the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government after a faction of Shiv Sena MLAs revolted against the party chief, and stayed in Assam's Guwahati.

Earlier on Saturday, three legislators were apprehended including Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri and Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira. The huge cash was recovered from their cars in Howarah on Saturday evening.

ALSO READ: Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs held in West Bengal with huge amounts of cash in car | Video

What Rajesh Thakur said in this regard? 

Speaking to media, Thakur said, "Everyone saw how Assam became the focal point to topple governments, drama happened for 15 days and ultimately the Maharashtra government was toppled... this indicates that there's a conspiracy to destabilize the Jharkhand government. Things will be clearer in coming times."

However, the Congress state chief said that the incident is saddening and the state unit will submit a report to the party's high command on the matter.

"It won't be reasonable to talk about it till the probe is done, but looking at the country's situation... nabbed MLAs can better explain the matter. However, the incident is saddening. We'll submit a report to our high command. No one involved is to be spared," he said.

Earlier, Jharkhand Congress alleged a conspiracy by the BJP to destabilise the state government.

"It is in BJP's nature to try and destabilize any government which is not theirs. The same has been done against Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government. The only reason they were given money (by BJP) is to make the government fall," Bandhu Tirkey, Jharkhand Congress working President told media.

Hitting out at Congress, after the incident, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said since the formation of the government in the state corruption is rampant.

"Ever since their government came to power, corruption is on a rise. Earlier too, large amounts of cash were caught in Jharkhand at officers' homes. They use the public's hard-earned money for other purposes. Police caught them and it came to light," Aditya Sahu, Jharkhand BJP state general secretary said.

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Decomposed bodies of woman cop, minor daughter recovered from staff quarters

