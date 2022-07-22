Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand: Decomposed bodies of woman cop, minor daughter recovered from staff quarters

In a shocking incident, the bodies of a woman police constable, her minor daughter, and her mother, were found one of the staff quarters in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, officials informed on Friday. The staff quarters are located in the East Singhbhum district.

Prabhat Kumar, SSP Jamshedpur, Jharkhand said that constable Sabita Hembram, 36, who was inducted into the police force on compensatory grounds, did not report for duty for the last two days.

Her 13-year-old daughter and mother (60) were found in a room inside their flat in the Golmuri area on Thursday night, they said. Hembram was posted in the office of the senior superintendent of police.

Neighbors had on Thursday night informed police after sensing a foul smell from the flat, following which SSP Prabhat Kumar rushed to the spot along with a team of officers.

Kumar said an investigation is underway, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies)

