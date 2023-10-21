Jharkhand: 50 children, women fall sick after eating 'pani puri' in Koderma district

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Jharkhand: 50 children, women fall sick after eating 'pani puri' in Koderma

Koderma: About 50 children and women fell sick in Jharkhand's Koderma district due to suspected food poisoning after eating 'pani puri' from a roadside vendor, a health official said today (October 21). About 40 children and 10 women suffered from food poisoning after consuming 'gol gappa' from a street vendor at Gosain Tola under Lokai panchayat on Friday (October 20) evening, Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO), Koderma told media.

After consuming 'gol gappa' (pani puri) the children and women had complications like vomiting and diarrhoea and were diagnosed with bacterial infection, the official said, adding that they were rushed to Sadar Hospital, Koderma where they are under observation for last 24 hours.

The children are in the age group of 9 to 15 years and their condition is stable, he said, adding that the remaining food items of the vendor have been confiscated and samples have been sent to Ranchi for testing.

