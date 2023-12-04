Jawaharlal Darda's biography 'Jawahar' launched in Delhi: Know about him

Follow us on Image Source : X book launch ceremony of 'Jawahar'

New Delhi: The book ‘Jawahar’, based on the life of Jawaharlal Darda, founder of Lokmat newspaper group, senior freedom fighter and political and social leader, was released today at the Constitution Club of Delhi.

On this occasion, senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi, Adhiranjan Chaudhary, former Congress leader Gulab Nabi Azad, and many senior journalists and leaders were present. During the event, everyone remembered Jawaharlal Darda and praised the book "Jawahar" written on his life.

About the book

This book unveils various facets of the life of Jawaharlal Darda, a committed Gandhian who dedicated his entire life to the welfare of the poor and the upliftment of Dalits. It serves as an inspirational account for generations to come, tracing his remarkable journey from the fight for freedom to holding ministerial positions in the Maharashtra government. The narrative captures his significant efforts and struggles aimed at uplifting the underprivileged and Dalits in society, presenting a life journey adorned with moral values.

Who was Jawaharlal Darda?

Jawaharlal Amolakchand Darda, popularly known as Babuji, was an Indian freedom fighter and a senior Congress leader. He came from a family with a background in journalism and business.

Darda had a notable political career, and he served in various capacities at both the state and national levels. He was the founding editor of the Lokmat group of newspapers. He was a pioneering journalist and a prominent politician of his time. He entered politics and over the years, he held several important positions in both the state and central governments.

Born in 1923, Darda was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and participated in the Satyagraha Movement in 1942 and joined the Quit India Movement, for which he was sentenced to jail for one year and 9 months. In Jabalpur Jail he organized a Youth Conference on 10 August 1942. In 1944 he created Azad Hindu Sena at Yavatmal. He remained President of the Yavatmal City Congress between 1946-56.

