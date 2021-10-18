J&K: ULF claims responsibility for 11 civilian killings; asks migrant workers to leave Valley

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: ULF claims responsibility for 11 civilian killings

The United Liberation Front has claimed the responsibility for killing 11 civilians, including two labourers (both migrant workers) in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists had shot dead two civilians and injured another in Kulgam on Sunday, the latest in the series of attacks targeting civilians. The information was shared by the Kashmir zone Police said on its Twitter handle, adding the area was cordoned off.

In a letter claiming the responsibility for killing 11 civilians, the United Liberation Front has asked migrant workers to leave Kashmir, adding they would revenge the killing of Muslims across the country.

The United Liberation Front is the frontal organisation of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Terrorists had barged into the rented accommodation of the labourers and fired on them indiscriminately.

This was the third attack on non-local labourers in less than 24 hours. A street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by the ultras on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, amid the spate of civilian killings, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on Sunday vowed to avenge every drop of their blood by hunting down terrorists and their sympathisers.

Sinha said attempts are being made to disrupt the peace and socio-economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir and the individual growth of people, and reiterated the commitment to the fast-paced development of the Union territory.

Also Read | J&K: No order directing police to relocate non-local labourers; circular fake, says Kashmir IGP

Latest India News