Follow us on Image Source : ANI J&K: One terrorist arrested from Koti Doda, ammunition including Chinese pistol recovered

Jammu and Kashmir's Doda Police with the help of security forces on Monday arrested one terrorist, a resident of Koti Doda. One Chinese pistol, two magazines, 14 live cartridges and one mobile phone were recovered from his possession. The terrorist, named Fareed Ahmed, is the son of Ghulam Hassan who is also a resident of Koti Doda.

The terrorist was in touch with terror commanders across the Border. An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered in Doda Police Station. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1541244012320808961

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the J&K Police busted a narco-terror funding module of proscribed terror outfit LeT by arresting four terrorist associates. Incriminating materials, explosives, ammunition and vehicles were recovered from their possession, according to a press note by police.

Police in Budgam along with 53RR and 181Bn CRPF arrested four terrorist associates identified as Younis Manzoor, Mehboob Ahmed, Irshad Ahmad Ganie and Muzaffar Ahmad.

Latest India News