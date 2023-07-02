Jammu and Kashmir: Tourist vehicle crashes into divider in Udhampur, six injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir: Tourist vehicle crashes into divider in Udhampur

At least six people were injured after a tourist vehicle rammed into a divider in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday.

The accident took place the along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they added.

The injured passengers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, have been admitted to the district hospital in Udhampur, the police said.

Barring the driver, the condition of remaining injured was stated to be stable, they said.

Just a few days ago, a vehicle which part of the Amarnath security convoy skidded off the national highway in Udhampur district.

According to officials, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two others were injured in the incident. All the injured have been hospitalised.

