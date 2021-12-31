Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: 3 terrorists killed, 4 security personnel injured in an encounter in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk

Highlights Three terrorists killed, three policemen and a CRPF jawan injured in an encounter

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar encounter breaks out hours after six terrorists were killed by security personnel

Three terrorists were killed, while three policemen and a CRPF jawan were injured in an encounter between the former and the latter that ensued at Gomander Mohalla under Pantha Chowk area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

"Three unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. Search going on," J&K Police quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, a senior police officer had gone to pick a suspect. As the police team tried to enter the house, a heavy volume of firing came from inside, injuring two policemen.

"In the initial exchange of fire, three Police personnel and one CRPF personnel got injured and were subsequently shifted to hospital. Three militants have been killed," said the police.

The search operation continued at the time of filing this report.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

The Srinagar encounter has taken place hours after six terrorists, including two Pakistanis, were killed by security forces in two separate encounters in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar termed the killing of six terrorists as "big success" in a joint press briefing with Indian Army's 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen DP Pandey.

