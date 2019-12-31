Image Source : FILE J&K High Court orders CBI probe in illegal constructions at Patnitop

A double bench of Jammu and Kashmir High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the violations of master plan in the area of Patnitop and Sanasar which falls in the jurisdiction of Patnitop Development Authority. The court's order came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in 2018 regarding encroachment and illegal constructions at Patnitop.

Patnitop is a famous hill station on the Jammu-Srinagar route. People go to Patnitop to enjoy snowfall in winters.

The popular hill resort has many hotels and other facilities for the tourists.

The infrastucture at Patnitop has been growing at a rapid pace over the past few years which is threatening the fragile ecology of the area.

The High Court has asked the CBI to file a preliminary report before February 26, 2020.

