Jammu and Kashmir: Four light intensity earthquakes jolt parts of UT in less than 6 hours

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Four light intensity quakes jolt J&K in less than 6 hrs

Highlights The tremors were felt in Katra, Reasi, Doda and Udhampur districts

The earthquakes measured 3.9, 2.6, 2.8 and 2.9 on the Richter scale

The timings of the quakes were 2.20 a.m., 3.21 a.m., 3.44 a.m. and 8.03 a.m

Jammu and Kashmir: Four light-intensity earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Tuesday, in less than 6 hours.

The tremors were felt in Katra, Reasi, Doda and Udhampur districts.

According to the information provided by officials, the earthquakes measured 3.9, 2.6, 2.8 and 2.9 on the Richter scale, respectively.

The timings of the quakes were 2.20 a.m., 3.21 a.m., 3.44 a.m. and 8.03 a.m.

There were no reports of any casualties or damage to property due to the earthquakes.

The tremors occurred 5 and 10 km inside the earth's crust.

On Saturday, an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Lucknow and several adjoining districts, officials said.

There were no reports of loss of life, they said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 1.12 am.

Its epicentre was in Nepal's Bahraich district at a depth of 82 km.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Rajasthan: Earthquake measuring 4.1 on Richter Scale hits Bikaner

Latest India News