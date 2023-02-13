Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. 'Om', 'Allah' are same; only women should teach girls: Jamiat chief Arshad Madani | EXCLUSIVE.

Arshad Madani news: While speaking to India TV in an exclusive interview on Monday (February 13), Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President said, 'Om' and 'Allah' are one and the same, so there is no difference in them as they don't have 'rang-roop'.

"Just like 'Om' our 'Allah' is also not visible to anyone," said Arshad Madani on his controversial remarks.

Arshad Madani's remark on 'Om' and 'Allah' :

The President of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, Syed Arshad Madani sparked controversy while addressing at the 34th General Session of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind in the national capital on February 12 (Sunday) by saying when he "asked the Dharma Gurus that when there was no one, neither Shri Ram nor Brahma nor Shiva, then whom did Manu worship?"

He stated, "Someone told me that they used to worship 'Om'. I said that it is the 'Om' only, that we refer to as Allah, those speaking Farsi refer as 'Khuda' and those speaking English refer as 'God'."

"This means that there is only one Om or Allah, and both are the same, and it is the only thing Manu used to worship. There was no Shiv, no Brahma, but only one Om and Allah that was worshipped," Madani said. Addressing the session, Madani also said, "Hindus and Muslims have been living in the country like brothers for around 1,400 years, and we have never forcedly converted anyone into Islam."

"It is only under the BJP government that we heard that 20 crore Muslims should be sent home. By sending them home, they meant converting them to Hindus. These people don't know anything about India's history," he added.

Arshad Madani on girl education:

"Islam is not against the education of girls, but they should be taught by 'women'. Girls should not be deprived of getting good literacy at any cost," said Madani. He also added that there should be a separate counter for women in banks.

Some key pointers of Arshad Madani:

The oldest ancestor of the Muslim community is 'Manu'

Where Muslims will go after 'ghar waapsi'?

Debates (on Hindu and Muslim issues) can't solve any problems

Everyone will present their point of view equally in this country

Those who name 'Islam' in everything will clarify their point of view themselves

We have nothing to do with who is worshipping whom

I never used the term 'illiterate' (jaahil) for RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

'Nabi' and 'Manu' have said the same things

