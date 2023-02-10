PM Modi at Bohra Muslims event in Mumbai: 'Not PM or CM, have come here as a family member'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi addresses inaugural event in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai. Hailing the contribution of Bohra Muslim Community to social welfare programs, PM Modi said their roles were crucial to fight malnutrition and water issues in Gujarat.

PM Modi asserted he did not come there as prime Minister but as a family member.

"I worked with them for water conservation and anti-malnutrition schemes in Gujarat when he was chief minister of the state," he recalled. "I respect your commitment to education," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday. The Prime Minister first inaugurated CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express followed by the second semi-high-speed train linking the financial capital to Sainagar Shirdi.

He also inaugurated other development projects in Mumbai in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

While addressing the inaugural event in Mumbai, PM Modi said It was a historical day for Maharashtra and the first time a state got two Vande Bharat trains.

"Vande Bharat train is a magnificent picture of today's modern India. It's a reflection of India's speed & scale. You can see the speed with which the country is launching Vande Bharat. 10 trains are launched so far," he added.

Besides, the Prime Minister launched a new campus of an educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community as well as two elevated road corridors and a vehicular underpass during his visit to the metropolis.

