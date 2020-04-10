Jallianwala Bagh to remain closed till June 15

The Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, which was scheduled to be opened for public on April 13, will now be opened on June 15, the Tourism Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry claimed that the delay has been caused by incomplete renovation work on the memorial site due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The renovation work at the memorial site was to be completed by March, but it has taken a hit because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the said work has been affected. It has now been decided that the memorial site will be closed for visitors till June 15," the ministry said.

