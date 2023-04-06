Thursday, April 06, 2023
     
Jalandhar LS bypoll: AAP names former Congress leader Sushil Rinku as candidate day after his joining party

Jalandhar LS bypoll: AAP within no time announced Rinku's candidature for the byelection. Thit shows the party's secret strategy. However, earlier, AAP's Sheetal Angural defeated Rinku in Jalandhar West in the 2022 assembly polls.

Chandigarh Updated on: April 06, 2023 16:55 IST
Congress leader Sushil Rinku joined AAP on Wednesday
Image Source : TWITTER/@AAPPUNJAB Congress leader Sushil Rinku joined AAP on Wednesday

In a surprise move, Punjab ruling party AAP named former Congress MLA Sushil Rinku as the party's candidate for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on Thursday. The development comes just a day after his joining to Aam Aadmi Party.

Rinku had joined AAP in the presence of party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Mann on Thursday shared information about Rinku being named as the AAP candidate for the bypoll.

      
Rinku was earlier the Congress MLA from Jalandhar West. In the 2022 assembly polls, he was defeated by AAP's Sheetal Angural.
      
The Congress on Wednesday had expelled Rinku from the party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.
          
(With PTI input)

Also read- Anil Antony, son of Congress leader and former Defence Minister AK Antony, joins BJP

