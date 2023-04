Follow us on Image Source : ANI Anil Antony, son of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister AK Antony, joins the Bharatiya Janata Party

In another setback for the Congress party, Anil Antony, son of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister AK Antony, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan on Thursday.

More to follow...

Latest India News