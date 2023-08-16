Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: RPF constable, accused of killing four including ASI, dismissed from service

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Accused constable Chetan Singh

Days after a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable shot dead a senior RPF colleague and three other passengers aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express, the Indian Railways has dismissed accused Chetan Singh from the service. Following the bone-chilling incident, accused constable Singh (33) was arrested and currently is in judicial custody.

Earlier on July 31, the constable gunned down his senior colleague and three other train passengers before being nabbed by GRP and RPF. The incident took place on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

He first killed ASI Tika Ram Meena and another passenger in the B5 coach with his automatic weapon. Singh then shot dead another passenger in a pantry car and one more traveller in the S6 coach next to the pantry car after 5 AM. Singh was later nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station.

Railways withdraws statement on mental condition of accused constable

Earlier on August 2, the Railways said in a statement that no mental ailment was detected in the last periodic medical examination of the RPF constable accused in the Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting incident but withdrew it within hours.

Following media reports claiming that the constable suffered from "abnormal hallucinations" and was diagnosed with serious anxiety disorder, the Ministry of Railways in a statement said that the matter is being investigated by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Borivali.

"In this regard, it is stated that there is a system of Periodical Medical Examination (PME) of Railway Protection Force constables, and in the last PME, no such medical ailment/ condition was detected," it said.

