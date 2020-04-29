Loss to world of cinema, theatre: PM Modi condoles Irrfan Khan's demise

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of Irrfan Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences on the demise of actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away at a Mumbai Hospital in Mumbai today. He was rushed to hospital on Tuesday following colon infection, where his condition deteriorated. According to sources, Irrfan Khan was put on a ventilator.

"Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Here's the statement released on behalf of Irrfan Khan's family:

"'I trust, I have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart-felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'."

Irrfan Khan was 53 years old and was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai when he passed away. Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikder, and sons Babil and Ayan.

