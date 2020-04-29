Irrfan Khan - actor of silent expressions - dies; politicians mourn demise

Irfan Khan passes away at 53; condolences pour in

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan today breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He was suffering from cancer and was rushed to the hospital on April 28 evening and was kept in the ICU because of suspected colon infection. Condolences have been pouring in from across industries at the news of the sad demise of the actor.

India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma took to Twitter and expressed his condolences over the demise of 'brave' Irrfan Khan. "Irrfan Khan was not only a good human being but also a very brave one. He fought hard with cancer. Acted in the movie English Medium with great hardships. He wil always be remembered," the tweet read.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in his tweet to express his condolences, he called Irrfan a versatile and talented actor. "I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief," Rahul tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led the way with his tweet where he expressed his feeling of shock. "Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace," Kejriwal tweeted.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted a picture of Irrfan along with words some words of praise for the actor. "All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts... You played your part Irrfan Khan with Elegance and Excellence Rest in Peace," Crasto tweeted.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Irfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti"

Actor turned politician Smriti Irani also tweeted remembering the fond memories of the Irrfan. "He etched every character in our memories with sheer talent. From the passion of Pan Singh Tomar to a floundering father in Angrezi Medium #IrrfanKhan was an actor to behold. How do you mourn his passing away for he breathes in the characters he left behind .. Om Shanti Folded hands," tweeted the current Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development.

