International Yoga Day 2022: Here's what PM Modi was served in breakfast at Mysore palace

International Yoga Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had breakfast with the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru at the palace, where the famous 'Mysore pak' and 'Mysore masala dosa" were part of the menu.

Prime Minister Modi, who led the Yoga Day celebrations on the premises of the 'Amba Vilas Palace', drove back to the palace for breakfast on the invitation from the royal family, after inaugurating the 'Innovative Digital Yoga Exhibition' at Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, earlier in the day had shared the stage with Modi at the Yoga Day event.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said she had written a letter to the prime minister, inviting him for breakfast.

"I had invited to come to our house -- it may be a palace for others -- for breakfast, when he comes to Mysuru for Yoga Day. I had written a letter to him and he has accepted it, and we are happy," she said.

Being in Mysuru the menu will naturally be South Indian, along with PM's preferences if any, she said, adding that "Mysore Pak which has origins in Mysuru is certainly part of the menu, also Mysuru masala dosa...."

Entire world adopted Yoga on PM's call: Anurag Thakur

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who explained to the United Nations General Assembly the importance of yoga and appealed to the world to adopt it.

"On his call, all the countries of the world adopted yoga and resolved to celebrate the International Yoga Day every year on June 21.

This is a big achievement for India," the minister for information and broadcasting said during a yoga practice session at Katoch Palace in Sujanpur.

People are often seen performing yoga in corporate houses, offices, shopping malls and airports, Thakur said, adding 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated with the theme "Yoga for Humanity" at 75 famous historical heritage sites across the country.

Thakur, also the minister for youth affairs and sports, stressed on the importance of yoga, saying it is instrumental in creating a healthy society and a healthy nation.

Hence, yoga is also being promoted along with Fit India Movement and Khelo India Campaign among other initiatives, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

