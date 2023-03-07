Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Women’s Day: Telangana declares special casual leave for female employees on March 8

The Telangana government has declared a special casual leave for female employees in honor of International Women's Day, which will be observed on March 8. On Monday, Telangana Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari signed an order in this respect that was issued by the General Administration Department. As per the order, all parties involved have been instructed to take the appropriate steps.

The Telangana government has begun a week-long commemoration program for International Women's Day that would guarantee the involvement of women leaders from urban, rural, and local communities, self-help organizations, and other NGOs. In several locations around the state, a product exhibition and sale fair will also be held. There will also be elaborate celebrations that include sporting and cultural events.

In addition, the Telangana government announced that on International Women's Day, the Prathima Foundation will host a medical camp and cancer screening program in the village of Enugal in the Warangal district. The scheme, which will also involve the distribution of sarees to women, will be launched by Telangana's ministers of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration, KT Rama Rao and E Dayakar Rao.

International Women's Day, observed on March 8th, is a day when people all around the world honor the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. This day is significant in advancing women's rights, empowering them, and bringing attention to the challenges they encounter in their pursuit of gender equality.

Every year, UN designated different themes for International Women's Day. The United Nations has declared that this year's theme is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality."

FAQs.

1- When was International Women’s Day first observed?

The inaugural International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 8, 1975.

2- Is the casual leave declared by the Telangana government applicable to all working women?

Yes, the special leave will be applicable to all women who work in both the public and private sectors in Telangana.

